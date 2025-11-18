Gold (XAU) and Silver (XAG) send mixed signals to doubtful Traders

Markets are getting rocked up and down across asset classes lately.

Cryptos are getting sold off aggressively (Is the selling done or is it only a first wave?).

Equities are seeing some record volatility compared to the past few years in frantic +1% up and down moves, as can be seen today.

Even Metals are failing to gather traction after reaching some new records towards the end of last month.

They are holding relatively well compared to the other asset classes that performed great throughout 2025, but the fact that they can't seem to attract inflows during high-range risk-off profit-taking points to a deeply confused market.

The dominant 2025 trend of Stocks, Cryptos, and Metals rallying simultaneously is what has been broadly called the Debasement Trade (a trade rooted in the debasement of the US Dollar and fiat currencies in general).

But when all these anti-fiat assets fall at the same time, what is truly happening?