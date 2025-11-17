US Stocks remain on edge: Why the market is struggling for direction

Investors remain anxious over the path of AI investment. The massive capital expenditure required for large AI projects was initially easier to fund when the market was pricing in lower rates.

However, recent hawkishness from Fed officials signaling that they are unlikely to cut rates again this year has cast a shadow over the sector. This has intensified scrutiny over already stretched tech valuations.

Markets are expected to get at least some clarity soon, with public US data expected to resume promptly.

Crucially, the BLS has announced they will publish the September NFP report on Thursday, November 20th.

While the chance of a rate cut remains uncertain (currently around 40%), a clear signal of a more restricted labor market could be the key decision-maker for the Fed. Everything will now depend on the incoming data.

In any case, traders can rejoice of such volatility which provides opportunity on both the buy and sell side – Take a look at the VIX where spikes have become more frequent and has actually formed some upward sloping trends.