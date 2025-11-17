Gold (XAU/USD): 9% dead cat bounce rally at risk of reversal, watch US$4,036 downside trigger

The opportunity cost of holding gold, especially for leveraged speculative long positions, has increased in the past four weeks.

The 10-year US Treasury real yield has found medium-term support at 1.66% and broke decisively above its prior medium-term descending channel resistance at 1.77% on 30 October.

It has continued to trade firmly above 1.77% in the past two weeks, which coincides with the 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

These observations suggest that the 10-year US Treasury real yield has room for further upside within its major downtrend phase that is still intact below the major pivotal resistance of 2.24%, with the next medium-term resistances coming in at 1.87% and 2.09% (see Fig. 1).

A further rise in the 10-year US Treasury real yield raises the opportunity cost of holding gold, which could constrain upside momentum in the yellow metal.

Next, we outline the short-term trajectory for gold (XAU/USD) over the next 1 to 3 days, along with the key technical elements and levels to monitor.