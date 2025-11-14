Unclear BLS post-shutdown schedule – Markets Weekly Outlook

This week finally saw the US government reopen after the longest ever government shutdown, which lasted 43 days.

News of the deal initially brought a much-needed rally in stocks on Monday, but throughout the week, markets have been plagued by sudden selloffs without much explanation.

NOTE: The Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the Septemnber NFP (normally published in early October) on Thursday, November 20.

As explained in our last weekly outlook, participants remain anxious on themes of high valuations, particularly as key participants like Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang issued warnings on US policies and regulations that he believes will restrain progress in AI.

Huang stated that China is only "nanoseconds behind America in AI".

Many doubts remain after some warnings from private data releases, like the new weekly ADP series, which indicated an average drop of 11K jobs in the private sector in the past four weeks. This has fueled even more anxiety about how the 1.5-month "data dark age" will ultimately look.

Adding to the confusion, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that due to the lack of collection during the shutdown, the October jobs (NFP) and inflation (CPI) data may never be released.

Leavitt claimed the data was "permanently impaired," leaving policymakers "flying blind at a critical period".

There has been a decent move higher in equities to finish the week after an even more scary open, but participants are all looking at each other to see who moves first.