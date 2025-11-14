Bleak and brutal overnight trading has failed to attract flows into normally in-demand gold, even as risk sentiment deteriorates sharply.

An unusual positive correlation between the yellow metal and equities is adding confusion about where capital rotates when these outflows occur.

After dropping $150 at its morning lows, mean-reverting buyers dragged Gold prices back toward the $4,100 area, and are attempting to break through the psychological level.

With fresh volatility, lower highs are forming and the outlook is turning increasingly opaque.

So let’s dive into a multi-timeframe Gold analysis to see whether technical signals can help us determine where metal prices may be headed next.