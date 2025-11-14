Markets Today: China Industrial Output Hits 14-Month Lows as Wall Street Losses Spill Over into Asia, Europe

Most Read: Dow Jones & S&P 500 Slip More Than 1%, Focus on US Data Releases as Rate Cut Bets Tumble

Asian stock markets tumbled on Friday, joining a worldwide selloff after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials dampened hopes for a US interest rate cut next month.

This fear, combined with a messy schedule of economic data, caused Wall Street to snap its four-day winning streak with its biggest one-day fall since April, which then spread to Asia.

Key regional markets saw steep declines: Japan's Nikkei fell 2%, Australia's resource shares slid 1.4%, and South Korea tumbled by as much as 3.6%. Separately, Chinese stocks also eased 0.9% after new monthly data confirmed that both factory production and retail sales slowed down in October, missing analyst expectations.

Take a look at how US markets ended yesterday, sentiment which has spilled over into Asian trade.