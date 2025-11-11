WTI Oil Up 1.7% as Markets Grapple with Geopolitical Shocks and Structural Supply Glut

Concerns around a supply glut is down to major oil producers, including the United States, the members of OPEC, and Russia, are all pumping very large amounts. The resilience of US shale output, combined with the difficulty in coordinating deep, sustained cuts across the OPEC+ alliance, has maintained production at levels that consistently exceed utilization.

The physical consequences of this glut are evident in global inventory dynamics. There has been a recent spike in crude oil stored onboard ships, often termed "floating storage," particularly in Asian waters.

Furthermore, substantial volumes of unsold cargoes are accumulating in the Middle East

This accumulation on both land and at sea points directly to softening immediate demand and signals a profound weakness in the physical spot market. When sellers must compete to offload stockpiles, it raises fears of prolonged price weakness.

This has been playing on the mind of market participants for the last few months which has no doubt kept Oil prices subdued.