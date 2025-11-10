Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Gathers Pace as Fed Pivot Expectations Firm, $4250/oz Incoming?

The price of Gold (XAU/USD) jumped up even though the US Dollar was on the offensive at the start of the week.

Usually, when the US Dollar gets a little stronger, Gold's price goes down, but this time, Gold kept rising. This suggests that Gold's movement is currently being driven by specific issues inside the US, mainly changes in the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy and growing worries about the economy and not just the normal ups and downs of the dollar.

US Equities were also on the offensive at the same time as Gold, a trend that runs contrary to their traditional inverse correlation (where stocks fall and gold rises as a safe haven).

Everyone expects the Fed to cut rates, which is like injecting a lot of money into the system. This expected money boost helps two things at once: it makes the future earnings of companies (stocks) look more valuable, and it makes it cheaper to hold onto Gold.

Because of this new trend, Gold traders may be more inclined to now watch what major stock markets do, with influential stocks like Nvidia being very important for predicting where Gold will go next.