Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Gathers Pace as Fed Pivot Expectations Firm, $4250/oz Incoming?

Gold_Bars
Zain Vawda
By  Zain Vawda

10 November 2025 at 17:47 UTC

Gold prices saw a sharp rise at the start of the trading week. The precious metal is trading up around 2% on the day and holding near the 4100/oz handle.

Last week, new data (data from 3rd party sources) came out showing that the US economy lost jobs in October, particularly in government offices and retail stores. Adding to this bad news, a report on Friday showed that Americans felt much less confident about the economy in early November because families were worried about things getting worse financially.

Because of this weak data, financial markets now believe there is a 60% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates in December. By January, the chances of a rate cut increase even higher, to about 80%.

2025-11-10 17_36_56-Settings
Source: CME FedWatch Tool

Market Dynamics and Correlation Analysis

The price of Gold (XAU/USD) jumped up even though the US Dollar was on the offensive at the start of the week.

Usually, when the US Dollar gets a little stronger, Gold's price goes down, but this time, Gold kept rising. This suggests that Gold's movement is currently being driven by specific issues inside the US, mainly changes in the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy and growing worries about the economy and not just the normal ups and downs of the dollar.

US Equities were also on the offensive at the same time as Gold, a trend that runs contrary to their traditional inverse correlation (where stocks fall and gold rises as a safe haven).

Everyone expects the Fed to cut rates, which is like injecting a lot of money into the system. This expected money boost helps two things at once: it makes the future earnings of companies (stocks) look more valuable, and it makes it cheaper to hold onto Gold.

Because of this new trend, Gold traders may be more inclined to now watch what major stock markets do, with influential stocks like Nvidia being very important for predicting where Gold will go next.

Technical Analysis - Gold (XAU/USD)

From a technical standpoint, Gold XAU/USD is decisively bullish in the immediate term, supported by a critical technical break and strong fundamental drivers tied to the perceived Fed pivot.

The current risk/reward profile favors long positions, provided the pivotal $4,000–$4,027 support band holds.

There is also a triangle pattern which was broken last week Thursday. The breakout has gathered pace today and could see Gold reach a target of around the 4250/oz handle if the pattern plays out as it should.

In the near-term, acceptance above the 4100/oz handle remains crucial for bulls who are looking for higher prices.

Immediate support rests at 4062 (100-day MA) before the 4050 and 4000 handles come squarely into focus.

Gold (XAU/USD) Four-Hour Chart, November 10, 2025

XAUUSD_2025-11-10_17-46-41
Source: TradingView (click to enlarge)

Client Sentiment Data - XAU/USD

Looking at OANDA client sentiment data and market participants are Long on Gold with 74% of traders net-long. I prefer to take a contrarian view toward crowd sentiment and thus the fact that the majority of traders are net-long suggests that Gold prices could continue to slide in the near-term.

About the Author

Zain Vawda

Zain Vawda

Market Analyst

Zain is an experienced financial markets analyst and educator with a rich tapestry of experience in the world of retail forex, economics, and market analysis. Initially starting out in a sales and business development role, his passion for economics and technical analysis propelled him towards a career as an analyst.

He has spent the last 3 years in an analyst role honing his skills across various financial domains, including technical analysis, economic data interpretation, price action strategies, and analyzing the geopolitical impacts on global markets. Currently, Zain is advancing in obtaining his Capital Markets & Security Analyst (CMSA) designation through the Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), where he has completed modules in fixed income fundamentals, portfolio management fundamentals, equity market fundamentals, introduction to capital markets, and derivative fundamentals.

He is also a regular guest on radio and television programs in South Africa, providing insight into global markets and the economy. Additionally, he has contributed to the development of a financial markets course approved by BankSeta (Banking Sector Education and Training Authority) at NQF level 6 in South Africa.