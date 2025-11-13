Dow Jones & S&P 500 Slip More Than 1%, Focus on US Data Releases as Rate Cut Bets Tumble

Most Read: The 1.3000 Line in the Sand: Will the GBP/USD Break Higher or Face a Year-End Correction?

Wall Street struggled in early trade on Thursday, with the main indexes such as the S&P 500 and Down Jones both sliding more than 1%.

This may be a surprise to many given the fact that US President Donald Trump signed a bill ending the longest US Government Shutdown ever. However, the White House comments hint at the possibility that some data gaps are to be permanent and that employment and Consumer Price Index reports for October might never be released.

This has no doubt spooked markets with the probability for a December rate cut also dropping below the 50% mark as a result. A sign of the nervousness present in the market.and could be the reason sentiment has taken a bit of a hit.