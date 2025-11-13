The 1.3000 Line in the Sand: Will the GBP/USD Break Higher or Face a Year-End Correction?

The UK economy grew slightly, by 0.1%, between July and September 2025, which was less than the 0.2% growth market participants had predicted.

The main problem was in the industrial sector, like factories and mining, which shrank by 0.5%. Manufacturing was down, with car making hit especially hard—dropping over 10%—after a cyberattack in September caused major problems for Jaguar Land Rover. The services sector, which includes things like entertainment and real estate, did grow, but at 0.2%, it was slower than the previous quarter. Construction also saw very small growth of 0.1%, mostly from repair jobs, as new building projects actually fell. When looking at the entire year, the economy grew 1.3% compared to the same time last year, which was also slightly below forecasts.

The weak GDP number should add to rate cut expectations from the BoE in December. As you can see the most recent pricing places a 75% probability on a 25bps rate cut.