Massive ETF Outflows and Leveraged Liquidations

One of the key drivers of the decline is the significant capital outflow from Bitcoin-based ETFs. On Thursday alone, approximately $870 million was withdrawn – the second-largest daily outflow since these instruments were launched. The market is still reeling from the mass liquidation on October 10, when around $19 billion in leveraged positions and over $1 trillion in total crypto market capitalization were wiped out. In the last 24 hours, another $1.3 billion in leveraged positions was liquidated, further intensifying selling pressure.

Macro Pressure and Weak Liquidity Worsen the Outlook

Bitcoin’s correction is closely linked to the broader sell-off in risk assets, particularly U.S. tech stocks. Investors are increasingly revising their expectations for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Following recent hawkish remarks from Fed officials, hopes for a rate cut in December have significantly diminished.

Adding to the concern is the declining liquidity in the crypto market. Market depth – the ability of the market to absorb large orders without significant price movements – has dropped by around 30% compared to peak levels earlier this year. As a result, even moderate trade volumes can now lead to sharp price swings.

Strategy Inc. in Focus as Michael Saylor Steps In

Strategy Inc., one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin, has also come under pressure. Its stock around 2%, raising concerns that its market value could dip below the value of its BTC holdings (approximately $61 billion). The company’s total enterprise value, including debt and preferred equity, currently stands at $74.8 billion.