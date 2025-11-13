DXY outlook: The dollar drops after the US Government reopens

The US dollar always moves in complex ways, influenced by a large multitude of factors.

Some are straightforward, like a demand for the USD when the US economy performs better than its peers or when investors seek exposure to US assets and Stocks.

Some dollar dynamics are more obscure, like the link between dollar strength and expected change in paths for the Fed (sometimes, even a rate cut can boost the dollar – assuming communication is not dovish) or the even more confusing banking demand for dollar funding (cross-currency basis swaps, repo dynamics, etc ...)

All of this goes into fundamental analysis for the Greenback – but how weird was its rise in the middle of the longest ever US government shutdown (that just ended)?

Some might say that the shutdown did not significantly influence markets – and they might be right.

Odds for a December cut have been steadily decreasing since Powell's recent speech at the FOMC rate decision conference, from 98% priced in just a week before the event to the current 54%.