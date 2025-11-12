North American mid-week Market update – Weaker numbers in the US & better ones in Canada

Log in to our mid-week North American Markets overview, where we examine the current themes in North America and provide an overview of indices and currency performances.

The longest US government shutdown in history (43rd day) is still ongoing, but a resolution to finally end it appears imminent, with the House vote scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m.

White House economic advisor Hassett also mentioned earlier this week that the shutdown will undoubtedly have a quantifiable negative impact on this quarter's GDP.

This impact on the US economy may have just been felt through a round of worrying private data this past week.

The Challenger Layoffs report indicated that the number of announced job cuts in October was the highest monthly total since October 2003.