But that would hardly fit this year’s pattern for Oil, which has preferred to zig-zag in a cloud of pricing confusion.

As discussed in last month’s Oil analysis, almost every price pop has been followed by a sharp correction, resulting in a rangebound-but-downtrending market.

The latest catalyst came from the Monthly OPEC report released this morning. It highlighted high US strategic reserves, sluggish Chinese growth, and persistent oversupply from nations funding their conflicts—such as Russia and Iran.

The report offers a mine (pun intended) of insightful charts and is worth even a quick glance – You can access it right here.

This dynamic may extend across the energy complex, as other commodities have stalled since the 2022 price spikes, plateauing through much of this year.