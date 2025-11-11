Large rotation from tech as ADP employment scares again – Market wrap for the North American session - November 11

However, the market quickly pivoted to domestic concerns.

The catalyst for the downside was a weekly ADP private employment report, a new series providing a high-frequency look at the labor market.

This weekly pulse offered a view contrary to the October monthly report (which saw a gain of 42K jobs): the latest numbers indicate that private employers reduced an average of 11,250 jobs a week over the past four weeks.

This suggests that recent strength observed could be already a thing of the past.

This bad employment news immediately drove further downside in Tech and AI-linked shares, with the Nasdaq Composite struggling and closing 0.3% lower – Nvidia lost close to 3% today.

Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average appreciated, rising 1.2% to close at a new record high as money rotated towards more defensive, health care and energy-related sectors, a clear rebalancing away from high-beta tech.

Remember to take today's trading with a pinch of salt as volumes were much lower than the usual.