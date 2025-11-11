Dow Jones (DJIA) is the sole performer of today's Remembrance Day trading

This Monday, with most markets closed globally for Remembrance Day (World War I holiday), trading activity is noticeably subdued, particularly with US bond markets closed.

Nevertheless, US stock markets remain open and trade on generally lower volume.

The past two weeks of action have shown significant market hesitancy and volatility, largely due to the ongoing desperation for reliable public data following the recent government shutdown and the absence of key Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases.

Profiting from this data-vacuum, ADP seized the opportunity to release a new weekly private employment report, and this one wasn't pretty.

Today's release shows a rolling average of -11,250 jobs in the past four weeks.

You can learn more on how it works right here – But for general info, ADP will release this new data 3 weeks out of 4, with the 4th still reserved for the Monthly report.

It's pretty much ADP's trial at a weekly Jobless Claims data.