Dow Jones (DJIA) is the sole performer of today's Remembrance Day trading

This Monday, with most markets closed globally for Remembrance Day (World War I holiday), trading activity is noticeably subdued, particularly with US bond markets closed.
Nevertheless, US stock markets remain open and trade on generally lower volume.
The past two weeks of action have shown significant market hesitancy and volatility, largely due to the ongoing desperation for reliable public data following the recent government shutdown and the absence of key Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases.
Profiting from this data-vacuum, ADP seized the opportunity to release a new weekly private employment report, and this one wasn't pretty.
Today's release shows a rolling average of -11,250 jobs in the past four weeks.
You can learn more on how it works right here – But for general info, ADP will release this new data 3 weeks out of 4, with the 4th still reserved for the Monthly report.
It's pretty much ADP's trial at a weekly Jobless Claims data.
US Stock Market daily snapshot – November 11, 2025 – Source: TradingView
In the meantime, major US indices are performing somewhat erratically: the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are both trading down, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up.
US Equity heatmap – November 11, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Look at how today's rotation turned towards defensive sectors like Consumer staples and Commercial services.
We'll seize the opportunity to dive into a multi-timeframe analysis of the DJIA
Dow Jones (DJIA) multi-timeframe analysis
Daily Chart
Dow Jones Daily Chart, November 11, 2025 – Source: TradingView
The daily picture offers a stable uptrend supported by both the 20 and 50-Day moving averages which are also upward sloping.
A generally good sign for bulls, even further as it gets confirmed by similar signs on the Daily Relative Strength Index.
Still evolving within a key upward Channel since May 2025, participants will want to monitor whether:
- A new record gets reached and breached with strength (a U-turn at previous highs is on the other hand not a good sign)
- Highs get reached without a new confirming sign from Relative Strength, indicating divergence (for now not the case)
4H Chart and Technical levels
Dow Jones 4H Chart, November 11, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Some strong momentum has helped the Dow to gain further traction to break above the 47,500 Resistance zone – However stay careful after low-volume sessions.
Things can change when all players come back from their break – Tomorrow's open will be essential to watch: Staying above the resistance should see not much resistance to a test of the All-time Highs.
Dow Jones technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- Current All-time high 48,090
- Immediate resistance zone 47,500-47,650 (broken)
- Session high 47,740 (and counting)
- ATH Resistance Zone 47,900 to 48,100
- Fib-Induced potential resistance between 48,400 to 48,720
Support Levels
- Higher timeframe pivot 46,900 to 47,200
- 46,400 major support
- 46,000 higher timeframe Pivot now support
- January 2025 All-time high 45,000 & Psychological zone (+/- 150)
- 47,300 session lows and 4H MA 50
1H Chart
Dow Jones 1H Chart, November 11, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Buying momentum shows a bit overextended on the 1H timeframe, bringing some profit-taking but candles are still very strong having broken above the downward topline from the ATH.
Having broken the last main resistance zone, tomorrow's open will need be closely observed as confirmation, but not much stands to reaching the all-time highs (48,040).
Safe Trades!
