Metal rally ignites: Silver surges back above $50 level

Metals attempt to retake their unforeseen 2025 run higher in today's wild session.



Higher than expected inflation, released on Oct 24 during to the BLS shutdown, brought back some calm in a squeezing metals market.

While Gold went from $4,380 to just below $3,900, marking a 10.80% correction, Silver moved even more sharply with a drawdown of 16%.

A comeback in the US Dollar and hawkish Fed repricings had severely hurt demand for metals.

However, this demand is now rapidly coming back as the yet-again pushed back government reopening is being priced for a Republican sweep, where more aggressive fiscal spending is widely expected to remain reckless.

This was one of the main proponent of the run in Gold and Silver throughout the beginning of the year.

Up about 4.50% as we speak, Silver is pressing its bullish momentum to close the opening session.

Let's dive into a multi-timeframe analysis from the Weekly to an intraday chart to spot where prices could be heading.