Why the end of the US shutdown sparks a huge rally in Stocks

The political gridlock has finally broken. The US Congress has officially voted to reopen the federal government, providing an immediate positive catalyst for equities that is erasing the market blues of the past week.

The longest-ever government shutdown initially had a muted impact, but as its consequences—such as delays in key economic data, reduced flights, and halted essential functions—began to accumulate, markets took a noticeable negative turn last week.

However, the Senate's decisive vote on a compromise bill, which saw moderate Democrats break with their party leadership to make key concessions (such as securing a future vote on extending healthcare subsidies), has fueled today's optimism.

Participants are interpreting that a Republican sweep is expected to be an even greater booster for stocks.

Today’s sector dynamics are turning more bullish for tech-heavy firms: the market is green across all indices, heavily propelled by the "Magnificent Seven" stocks – notably Nvidia and Tesla, which are up by more than 3%.