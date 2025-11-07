Markets Weekly Outlook – Traders get impatient for the US shutdown to end

Navigating through the headlines can be difficult in Markets.

Even when Stock indices break new records week after week, negative headlines can lead readers to adopt a more pessimistic view compared to how things really are – this explains, in part, the “Buy the rumours, Sell the news” adage.

However, when Stock indices start to reverse sharply, headlines begin to have a snowball effect.

November trading began at the beginning of this week and brought with it some winter headwinds:

Almost all global stock indices are lower, and cryptocurrencies have taken a huge hit, leaving investors scratching their heads to know where to put their money.

To accompany these flows, tons of speeches and headlines on high AI stock valuation and spendings start to send vibes of a lack of confidence (and this could also be seen in the latest University of Michigan survey)