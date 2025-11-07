Amid the absence of key US labor data during the longest US government shutdown in history (which has undoubtedly started to weigh on market sentiment, look at stocks this week!), the northern neighbor Canada was still able to deliver a surprise to traders.

The Canadian labor market delivered a second consecutive beat in employment growth, reporting an actual gain of 66.6K jobs (exp -2.5K).

This unexpected surge provides a much-needed lift.: while Canada has been struggling with tariffs biting into some of its key sectors, notably metals and lumber, this comeback in employment marks some slow but tangible regaining of confidence from businesses after what was a rough summer.

However, a closer look reveals that most of these jobs added have been part-time positions.

While this headline beat provided an immediate and strong boost to the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the key question remains whether the market can hold today's current strength without a corresponding increase in full-time employment.