Market wrap for November 6

Risk assets are flashing warning signs again as November records three losing sessions out of four, extending October’s shaky momentum.

The Challenger job cuts report published this morning showed layoffs at their highest pace since October 2003, painting a grim backdrop for the US economy.

While some argue AI-driven productivity allows firms to sustain profits with leaner teams, weaker employment inevitably risks weighing on consumption.