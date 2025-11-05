North American mid-week Market update – Some reversal in 2025 flows

Log in to our mid-week North American Markets overview, where we examine the current themes in North America and provide an overview of indices and currency performances.

The end of last week and the start of this one saw a strong reversal of the dominant 2025 market flows for NA assets.

A strong wave of profit-taking hit risk-assets: US and Canadian equity markets saw sharp consolidation.

Cryptocurrencies were also hit particularly hard which simultaneously provided a significant boost to the US Dollar, which rallied sharply against most majors.

This reversal came immediately after the ASEAN meeting, which finally saw the much-anticipated meeting between President Trump and President Xi Jinping.



The result was a temporary truce and the establishment of some deals with China, despite many critical trade and tariff issues remaining unresolved.

This de-escalation immediately undid some of the "de-globalization trade" that had dominated 2025—a flow characterized by selling the US Dollar and buying equities and metals.