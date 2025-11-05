US Dollar (DXY) Jumps Past 100.00: Fed Rate Cut Bets Fall & Strong US Data. Will this Continue Throughout Q4?

Most Read: Gold (XAU/USD) Price Slips 1.5% as $4000/oz Handle Remains Elusive. What Comes Next?

The US Dollar has pushed beyond the 100.00 psychological level today as markets still price in a more hawkish policy from the Federal Reserve moving forward.

Interest rate futures now suggest there's about a 70% chance the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate in December. This is a noticeable drop from the nearly 90% chance calculated before the Fed's policy meeting last week.

This lowered expectation of a rate cut has made traders less keen to sell the US dollar, causing the currency to recover some of its recent losses. Even so, the dollar is still weaker overall this year, currently down about 8% compared to where it started the year, though it was down nearly 11% in September.

Essentially, the market still expects the dollar to weaken over the longer term, but the immediate pressure to sell has eased a bit.