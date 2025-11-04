Gold (XAU/USD) Price Slips 1.5% as $4000/oz Handle Remains Elusive. What Comes Next?

After last week's Fed meeting, officials made it clear they are less likely to cut rates soon. The market's confidence in a rate cut this December quickly fell from 94% to about 70%.

This expectation of higher-for-longer interest rates makes it more expensive to hold gold, which doesn't pay interest, compared to holding the interest-earning US dollar, pushing the gold price (XAU/USD) down. Key Fed leaders have also confirmed this view; some said inflation is still too high and they're ready to raise rates if needed, while another expressed concern about cutting too soon.

These signals strengthen the US dollar, which is hurting gold. If the US Dollar Index (DXY) keeps rising strongly above the 100 mark, it would be a major sign that dollar strength is here to stay, likely causing precious metals prices to drop significantly.

Adding a small, secondary pressure, a new tax policy in China that removes some exemptions on gold purchases is expected to temporarily reduce how much gold Chinese consumers buy.