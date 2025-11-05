US Dow Jones: A star performer amid the current US AI stocks sell-off

The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 tumbled on Tuesday, 4 November, by 2.1% and 1.2% respectively, weighed down by an 8% plunge in Artificial Intelligence (AI) favourite Palantir Technologies, despite its Q3 earnings beat.

The selloff was driven by valuation concerns, as Palantir’s price-to-sales ratio surged to 85 as of Friday, 31 October, the highest in the S&P 500. Adding to bearish sentiment, hedge fund manager Michael Burry revealed short positions against Palantir and Nvidia in his latest 13F filing.

Notably, the US financial sector remained largely insulated from the tech rout, signaling no signs of systemic contagion. Major lenders JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America ended flat, while investment banking leaders Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley posted modest gains of 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively. This resilience helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperform, dipping by a milder 0.5% on the same day.

Let’s now examine the technical factors, short-term (1 to 3 days) trajectory, key elements, and key levels to watch on the US Wall Street CFD Index (a proxy of the Dow Jones Industrial E-mini futures).