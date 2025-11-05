Services PMI and ADP beats fuel US stock market return

The start of the trading day can carry the ghosts of the previous sessions, and today certainly had the potential for a chill.

However, after recent fears that the US economic picture couldn't get much better—especially with tariffs biting and a prior softening in the labor market—the mood shifted abruptly thanks to a more positive wave of data.

Sentiment turned postive mid-morning after we got a surprising lift in US activity:

The morning session offered a beat on the employment front as the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change clocked in at 42K, largely surpassing the 25K forecast.

This rebound in private sector hiring helped dispel fears about a degrading US labor picture, amid a still ongoing lack of public BLS data.

Shortly after, US Services PMI surged to 52.4, comfortably beating the 50.8 expectations and signaling the strongest growth for the service sector since February.