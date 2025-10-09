How investors and traders can gauge the US labor market amid the BLS shutdown

There are, however, faint hopes for a resolution, with growing pressure from agencies, unions, and private-sector partners potentially pushing lawmakers to reach a deal in the coming weeks.

Because of the ongoing shutdown, even Marco Rubio, one of the US top diplomats, will not be able to attend the Paris meeting about the future for Gaza, as peace in the Middle East comes closer.

For now, the impact on economic visibility is clear. With most “non-essential” government functions halted, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) — responsible for the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) and Weekly Jobless Claims — is temporarily closed.

This leaves traders and analysts without two of the most critical labor market indicators.

So, where can investors look to fill the data gap and gauge the health of US employment while the shutdown persists? Let's discover this just below.