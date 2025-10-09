Nasdaq 100: Short to medium-term bullish trends intact amid AI bubble fears

In the recent week, there has been a growing chatter of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) bubble that has formed due to circular deals that involved the generative AI market leader, OpenAI, and other major technology hardware providers, as well as chip makers; Nvidia, AMD, and Oracle Corp, that could amount to US$1 trillion (see Fig. 1).

These intertwined deals have revived fears of a bubble and raised questions about whether Nvidia (also the largest component stock in the Nasdaq 100) is investing heavily to prop up the market and keep companies to spending on its products.

In addition, OpenAI is still burning cash and does not expect to be cash-flow positive until around 2030.

Despite the rising fears of an AI bubble, the technical structure of the Nasdaq 100 remains bullish. Let’s now break down the latest technical analysis elements, short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days), and relevant short-term key levels to watch for the US Nasdaq 100 CFD Index (a proxy of the Nasdaq 100 futures).