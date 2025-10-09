Dow Jones Technical Outlook: Dow Tests Key Confluence Level. Is Another 500 + Point Slide Incoming?

The Dow Jones Index is on the back foot today continuing its bearish trend this week which started with Monday's retreat from the recent highs.

The lack of US data due to the US government shutdown has left markets with few catalysts to look forward to. A host of Federal Reserve policymakers including Fed Chair Powell have also done little to inspire any volatility this week.

Looking at the current Fear and Greed index, and it is hovering in neutral territory as well.