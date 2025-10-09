US stocks sector divergence raises red flags

Equities have enjoyed a remarkable run, with major indices pushing to fresh highs — from last Friday’s Dow peak above the 47,000 milestone to yesterday’s record closes in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
Since June–July 2025, following the end of the 12-day Israel–Iran conflict, markets have been ecstatic, printing new all-time highs almost every week.
Yet, beneath the surface, some divergences are starting to show.
The S&P 500 now stands 9.5% above its January 2025 high, the Nasdaq is up 12.5%, but the Dow Jones has gained only 3.6% — a notable gap that hints at sectoral imbalance.
A weekly look at US Indices
Weekly Chart Outlook for US Equities – October 9, 2025 – Source: TradingView
This underperformance of consumer defensives and cyclicals, coupled with persistent USD strength, weighs on broader sentiment.
Tariffs are hurting US manufacturing companies and dragging profit-margin expectations lower.
Things don't look as bad when a sector outperformance drags sentiment higher and pulls indices upward.
On the other hand, a lack of Market Breadth ends up dragging the stability of the overall sentiment lower – This is what is dragging indices lower in today's session.
Market breadth helps to gauge the overall health, direction, and participation within a stock market or index. It achieve this by comparing the number of stocks that are advancing against those that are declining.
US Equity heatmap – October 9, 2025 – Source: TradingView
How large are the sector divergences ?
YTD performance per Sector (Left) ; Daily performance per Sector (Right)
Top performing sectors this year:
- Basic Materials (dragged higher by commodities): +28.90%
- Communication Services: +24.18%
- Technology: +23.09%
Worst performing sectors this year:
- Consumer Defensive: +1.52%
- Real Estate: +3.71%
- Consumer Cyclical: +4.41%
At some point, Market participants may take caution from some key sectors to the economy underperforming, leading to an overall reduced activity and purchasing power.
Now, a trader's role is to spot if this leads to a simple retracement that prompts dip buying, or if the current highs are established for a longer-run.
For this, the best is to look at the current highs on all indices: If buyers can push for a weekly close above previous highs, it usually means that the trend is to continue.
If they fail to do so, Markets will be looking to retest lower levels in value consolidation.
Safe Trades!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.