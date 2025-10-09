An unusual pattern emerges in NZD/USD after the 50 bps cut

The New Zealand Dollar has been under heavy pressure in recent weeks, weighed down by a string of disappointing economic data, including a sharp GDP contraction that surprised markets and pushed the RBNZ toward a more dovish stance.

But markets often move in unexpected ways.

Despite the policy decision being split between a 25 bps and 50 bps cut, and the RBNZ ultimately choosing the larger move, NZD/USD didn’t tumble as far as expected.

In fact, buyers stepped in, bringing the pair back to nearly unchanged levels by the close of yesterday's session.