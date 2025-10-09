Markets Today: Softbank Surges 11%, HSBC Falls 6.6%, US Dollar Continues to Advance. DAX Eyes Further Gains

Most Read: USD/JPY: Current JPY weakness is driven by short-term sentiment as it disconnects from US-Japan yields

The Japanese stock market, particularly the tech-focused Nikkei index, soared to record highs on Thursday, largely fueled by excitement over robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The main driver of the rally was SoftBank Group, an index heavyweight, whose stock jumped over 11%. This surge came after the investment giant announced it had purchased the robotics business of Switzerland's ABB, reinforcing its strategy to combine robotics and AI. Although the initial announcement was overlooked, investors bought into the AI-powered robot vision on Thursday.

Another robot maker, Yaskawa Electric, also saw a significant boost, rising 9.5%. These two stocks significantly contributed to the overall market increase, with SoftBank alone accounting for over half of the Nikkei's gain.

Consequently, the Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.8% to close at an all-time high of 48,580.44. The broader Topix index, however, had a smaller gain of 0.7%.

In contrast, the auto sector was among the worst performers, dropping 1.3%, despite the fact that a weak yen usually helps exporters like carmakers by increasing the value of their overseas profits. Toyota specifically fell by over 2%.

The overall positive momentum for Japanese stocks began earlier in the week following the election of Sanae Takaichi, a proponent of economic stimulus, as the leader of the ruling party, positioning her to become the next Prime Minister.