USD/JPY: Current JPY weakness is driven by short-term sentiment as it disconnects from US-Japan yields

In the past three sessions since Monday, 6 October 2025, the Japanese yen has weakened significantly as it shed -3.7% against the US dollar at the time of writing to print an intraday high of 153.00 on Wednesday, 8 October 2025 after the weekend election of fiscal and monetary dove Sanae Takaichi as the leader of the LDP ruling party in Japan and is likely to become Japan's new prime minister.

The USD/JPY shot past the 150.00 psychological level and printed a current intraday level of 152.94 as the prospects of a 25 basis points interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in Q4 2025 have dampened, triggered by the “Takaichi Trade”.

Given that Takaichi is a protégée of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the market chatter of “Abenomics 2.0” has gained traction, where the new Japanese PM may “push” the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to revert to monetary policy easing and put a pause to its current monetary policy normalisation stance of gradually increasing interest rates in Japan.

In this article, we will highlight three fundamental macro factors that suggest the current JPY weakness is likely not sustainable in the medium term and provide a short-term (1 to 3 days) outlook on the USD/JPY from a technical analysis perspective.