Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Up 1.5% on the Day. Is Gold's $4,000 Breakout Sustainable?

Gold prices sailed past the $4,000/oz mark overnight to reach highs around the $4050/oz mark in the European session.

A mix of easy monetary policies, steady buying by central banks and rising world tensions seem to be driving the rally. That move beyond $4000/oz hints that market participants feel hopeful after the psychological barrier fell.

Overall, the momentum and the big‑picture forces look lined up, suggesting the $4,000 breach could be part of a long‑run cycle. A pull‑back might be a very good spot for would be bulls.

Most Read: Gold's (XAU/USD) Bull Run Just Getting Started? A Look at What History Says