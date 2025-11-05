Markets Today: China Services PMI Hits 3-Month Low, Equities Slide, FTSE 100 Eyes Fresh Highs

Most Read: Nikkei 225: Plummeted towards a key inflection support zone at 49,370/48,450 for potential bullish reversal

Asian stock markets experienced rollercoaster price action on Wednesday due to a sudden and sharp decline in prices, leading to the highest level of market unpredictability in months. This upheaval was triggered by similar worries about high stock valuations that had caused a slump on Wall Street.

The markets in Japan and South Korea were hit the hardest, with heavy selling targeting companies whose stock prices had recently soared.

Although the intense selling slowed down later in the afternoon, the drastic shifts in prices highlighted how nervous investors were. Tokyo's main index, the Nikkei, initially plummeted nearly 7% from its Tuesday record high before partially recovering to be down 2.8%.

Similarly, South Korean shares dropped as much as 6.2% before trimming losses to be down 2.9%. The broader Asia-Pacific index, the MSCI, saw its biggest drop (2.3%) since early April before closing 0.9% lower.

Major companies felt the pain: SoftBank Group in Japan dived as much as 14.3% following a drop in the US tech-heavy Nasdaq, while in South Korea, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics fell by as much as 9.2% and 7.8% respectively.

In contrast, Chinese shares eventually rose despite an early dip and a report showing the service sector grew at its slowest pace in three months.

The CSI 300 index was last up 0.5% after China's tariff commission announced it would temporarily remove a 24% additional tariff on US goods for a year, though a 10% levy would remain, following the recent meeting between President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.