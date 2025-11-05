Nikkei 225: Plummeted towards a key inflection support zone at 49,370/48,450 for potential bullish reversal

This is a follow-up analysis and timely update of our prior report, “Nikkei 225: Bullish trend remains intact for another potential all-time high of 50,860/51,030”, published on 24 October 2025.

The Japan 225 CFD Index (a proxy of the Nikkei 225) has staged the expected rally and surpassed the highlighted short-term resistance zone of 50,860/51,030. It printed a new record peak of 52,664 on Tuesday, 5 November 2025, before it tumbled by 6.6% to print a current intraday low of 49,099 on Wednesday, 6 November 2025, at the time of writing.

Bearish animal spirits in the US stock market, driven by stretched valuations in several major US stocks with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) theme, such as Palantir Technologies and Advanced Micro Devices, triggered a negative feedback loop in the Japanese stock market despite sound fundamentals, and an announcement made on Tuesday, 4 November, by Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi that her administration will roll out a new proactive growth strategy by next summer.