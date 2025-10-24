Nikkei 225: Bullish trend remains intact for another potential all-time high of 50,860/51,030

This is a follow-up analysis and timely update of our prior report,“Nikkei 225: Rallied above 48,000, key levels to watch next as new Japanese PM ignites bulls”, published on 7 October 2025

The Japan 225 CFD Index (a proxy of the Nikkei 225 futures) has rallied as expected and almost hit the first medium-term resistance of 50,090/50,220 highlighted in our previous publication. It printed a fresh all-time intraday high of 49,970 on 21 October 2025, on the backdrop of the newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi’s plan for implementing an expansionary stimulus package that is likely to be more than 13.9 trillion yen that centered on measures to counter inflation, investment in growth industries, and national security.

However, the Japanese stock market appears to have already priced in expectations of an aggressive expansionary fiscal policy, as hinted in Prime Minister Takaichi’s previous speeches. The Japan 225 CFD Index has since declined by 3.4% from its all-time high on 21 October 2025, hitting an intraday low of 48,415 on Thursday, 23 October 2025.

This raises an important question, is the medium-term uptrend that has been in place since April 2025 at risk of reversing, given the potential for rising longer-term Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields amid concerns over a widening fiscal deficit from Takaichi’s policy stance?

Fundamental, flow, and momentum factors are still supportive for a further potential progression of the ongoing medium-term uptrend phase for the Japan 225 CFD Index. Let’s examine each of them.