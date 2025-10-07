Nikkei 225: Rallied above 48,000, key levels to watch next as new Japanese PM ignites bulls

This is a follow-up analysis and timely update of our prior report, “Nikkei 225: Bullish reversal above 45,000, no negative impact from BoJ’s ETF unwind”, published on 23 September 2025.

Price actions of the Japan 225 CFD Index (a proxy of the Nikkei 225 futures) have shaped the expected bullish move. All in all, it rallied by 6.5% to hit a fresh intraday all-time high of 48,668 on Monday, 6 October 2025’s US session from 23 September 2025.

The bullish tone has been reinforced by the weekend election of fiscal and monetary dove Sanae Takaichi as the leader of the LDP ruling party in Japan, and she is likely to become Japan's new prime minister.

Let’s now focus on one key macro factor that can further boost the ongoing major and medium-term uptrend phases of the Nikkei 225.