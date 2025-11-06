Stocks get slammed again after a hopeful rebound

Yesterday's session offered quite a positive rewind after what had been a rough start to the month.

The powerful uptrends are still technically dominant in the global stocks' impressive yearly explosion, but ever since their first appearance at the big surprise in the August NFP, it seems that sellers are trying to make a decisive appearance again.

The underlying technical background for equities has largely stayed positive: strong fundamental value underpinned by roughly 80% of reporting US firms showing growth, combined with a projected dovish path from the Fed while the economy stands solid, had fueled exactly what the bulls needed to close last month at new highs.

But the relentless march to consistent new record levels keeps raising the same critical question: Are stock valuations simply too high now?

Stock Markets are closing today's session at their lows and at key inflexion points for future action.