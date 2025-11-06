Bitcoin holds above $100,000, but for how long?

This has become increasingly important as tariffs hurt US trade, international SWIFT usage faces scrutiny, and sanctions are bypassed by major players like Russia and China, particularly in Asia.

Nonetheless, despite resilient Bitcoin prices, the world's largest crypto has started to show some warning signs that it's jaw-dropping rise isn't as invincible.

A dip right below the $100,000 psychological mark just last week follows a mid-October flash crash that had erased above $600B of valuation in one day (before a fast recovery).

Unfortunately for digital currency aficionados, only 15 days have seen upticks in cryptos in the past month with sellers now in short-term control.