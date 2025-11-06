BoE Hold Rates Steady in Close 5-4 Vote Split, GBP/USD Continues Rally

Optimism that the Bank of England (BoE) might cut interest rates this year is rising, causing UK 10-year bond yields to drop significantly since mid-October. Just a month ago, the market doubted the BoE would cut rates again soon. Now, the view is changing because inflation, currently at 3.8%, appears to have peaked.

Even though the full drop won't happen until next year, encouraging signs are appearing: food price inflation is easing more quickly than expected, and service sector inflation is slowing down. This is being helped by private sector wage growth also falling, which is on track to end the year below 4% after starting much higher.

This confidence is also boosted by expectations that the upcoming Autumn Budget will be viewed positively by the financial markets.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves welcomed today's BoE cut to inflation forecast.

According to the BoE “Progress on disinflation indicates bank rate likely to continue a gradual downward path: "gradual and careful approach" to further withdrawal of monetary policy restraint”.

On the subject of inflation, Governor Bailey stated “It is encouraging that the inflation peak in September was 0.2 percentage points below our August forecast”. All in all signs appear positive on the Inflation front.

There is another inflation print due out on November 19, which could have a major impact on pricing of a BoE rate cut in December, before attention turns to Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ budget.