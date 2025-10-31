The probability of another cut in December dropped from 90% to 60%. At the same time, the Fed announced it would end its quantitative tightening (QT) program on December 1, 2025, while continuing to reduce its holdings of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) at a pace of $35 billion per month.

Growing Divisions Within the Fed and Data Uncertainty

Divisions within the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) are becoming more pronounced—some members support further cuts, while others advocate a pause. Core inflation remains above target at 3% year-over-year, although Powell noted that the disinflationary trend is ongoing.

The situation is further complicated by the ongoing government shutdown, which is limiting access to key macroeconomic data. There’s a real risk that essential reports, such as the upcoming Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), may not be released next week. Markets reacted nervously—Treasury yields and the dollar rose, while major stock indices declined.

Bank of Japan: December Rate Hike Increasingly Likely

In Japan, the central bank held its main interest rate at 0.5%, in line with market expectations. While the decision brought no change, the tone of the post-meeting communication suggested that a rate hike in December is becoming more likely. Two board members—Naoki Tamura and Hajime Takata—already voted in favor of an immediate move to 0.75%, indicating growing internal tensions.