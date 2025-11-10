Markets Today: Gold Hits 2-Week Highs, China CPI Accelerates, Diageo Appoints New CEO and FTSE 100 Consolidates. US Government Shutdown in Focus

Most Read: Markets Weekly Outlook – Traders get impatient for the US shutdown to end

Stock prices went up and government bonds (Treasuries) went down because people felt hopeful about a possible deal to end the longest US government shutdown. This good feeling came after a chaotic week where investors worried about whether Artificial Intelligence (AI) company stocks were too expensive.

The major MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained almost 1%, with twice as many stocks rising as falling. Japan's Nikkei stock average also climbed more than 1% on Monday, following the positive feeling from US stock futures because traders hoped the US shutdown would soon be over.

The Nikkei ended the day up 1.26% at $50,911.76.

In Japan, large tech-related companies like Advantest, Tokyo Electron, and SoftBank Group all saw gains. While these big stocks helped push the Nikkei up, a market expert noted they weren't gaining as strongly as they did last month.

However, smaller chip-related stocks surged, showing investors were still very eager for technology shares. For example, Kioxia Holdings jumped over 10%, and Towa rocketed up almost 24% to its daily maximum limit.

Another big mover was Mercari, the flea market app operator, which jumped over 18% after reporting a 70% increase in quarterly profit. On the flip side, Honda Motor fell almost 5% after the automaker sharply cut its yearly profit prediction by 21% on Friday. Its competitor, Toyota Motor, managed to recover from earlier losses and finished the day slightly higher. Overall, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a large majority of stocks (76%) went up.