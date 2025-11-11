Markets Today: UK Unemployment Hits 4-Year High, Gold Advances, FTSE 100 Eyes 200-Point Rally

Most Read: Why the end of the US shutdown sparks a huge rally in Stocks

The positive momentum in global stock markets, which had been boosted by the hopeful news of a deal to end the US government shutdown, fizzled out in Asian trading.

This change was caused by reports that China plans to restrict its exports of rare earth minerals to the US, which brought back worries about trade tensions.

The main index for Asia-Pacific stocks (MSCI) first went up but then reversed its direction, dropping by 0.3%, with Chinese markets falling the most. China's main stock benchmark dropped 0.9%.

Japan's Nikkei index also lost its early gains and fell 0.5%, mainly because shares of large semiconductor companies dropped heavily.

The overall mood got worse after The Wall Street Journal reported that China will speed up export approvals for most rare earth companies but block exports from any company connected to the US military.

This action raised fears of a new, intense fight over trade between the world's two biggest economies, even as the US continues to make progress toward ending its record-long government shutdown.