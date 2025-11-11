Risk-off reality: Altcoin weakness emerges as tech flows dry up

While Bitcoin (BTC) is holding well above the $100,000 mark, digital gold is suffering today, down about 2.30% as we speak.

While the initiator is still surviving from not-so-bullish signals, the strength of the broader crypto market is being challenged by its lower-cap peers.

Altcoins such as Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and XRP are sending some scarier signs through increased selling pressure.

Still, major platform coins Ethereum (ETH) and BNB are both holding relatively strong, seeing less dramatic outflows compared to their more volatile counterparts.

Despite being up since the lows of Monday, November 3rd, the Total Market Cap is still close to 20% down from its all-time highs. This sharp correction may start to trigger some anxiety among crypto aficionados who saw quick, parabolic gains earlier this year.