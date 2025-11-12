USD/JPY Outlook as it hits 155.00: PM Takaichi drives the pair to new cycle highs

When the USD/JPY was free-falling toward 146.00 before the election results, few traders could have imagined such a sharp reversal was about to unfold.

Appointed in early October as a replacement for the departed Prime Minister Ishiba, PM Sanae Takaichi immediately turned on the taps of massive economic support for the Japanese economy.

The issue for yen bulls is that the Bank of Japan was on track to normalize monetary policy—after two decades of ultra-loose conditions—amid a return of inflation.

That trajectory now faces resistance from a prime minister eager to influence the BoJ, saying she “strongly hopes the BOJ conducts policy appropriately” in a speech at the Japanese Parliament.

Such remarks often trigger strong market reactions, as traders progressively price a not-so-independent central bank and politic influences hurting a stable resolution of inflation – both not good for any currency.

As a result, USD/JPY has surged more than 800 pips (about 0.56%), now trading just below the 155.00 handle, a level that has already prompted verbal intervention from the Finance Minister, who condemned the yen’s rapid slide.

In any case, let’s dive into a multi-timeframe analysis of USD/JPY to identify where the pair could be heading next.