Markets Today: Japanese Yen Hits 9-Month Lows, European Shares Higher, FTSE Eyes Pullback. US Government Shutdown in Focus

Most Read: Large rotation from tech as ADP employment scares again – Market wrap for the North American session - November 11

Asian stock markets and government bonds both moved higher after new employment data suggested the US job market is cooling down. This soft data increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon, causing the 10-year Treasury yield to drop and traders to now price in a roughly 70% chance of a rate cut next month.

The prolonged government shutdown forced investors to rely heavily on private reports, like the one from ADP, because official job and inflation data were unavailable. News that the shutdown could end as early as Wednesday boosted investor optimism, but traders are now preparing for a flood of delayed official economic data once federal agencies reopen.

According to the private ADP report, while US companies cut an average of 11,250 jobs per week in the last four weeks of October, the full monthly report still showed that private-sector payrolls grew by 42,000 in October, following two months of job losses.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4%, with technology stocks recovering from early losses. In Japan, the Nikkei index rose 0.43%, and the broader Topix index closed at a record high, boosted by Sony Group jumping 3.67% after raising its annual profit forecast by 8%.

However, SoftBank Group ended 3.46% lower after revealing it sold a $5.8 billion stake in Nvidia, which also contributed to a decline in other chip-related shares. Conversely, bank stocks performed well, with financial groups like Mitsubishi and Sumitomo Mitsui seeing strong gains.