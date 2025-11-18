Dollar-franc looks for support at triple bottom ahead of FOMC Minutes, eyes 0.80000

Currently trading at 0.79952, having recovered losses from earlier in today’s session, USD/CHF is up +0.42% in today’s session.

Having recently suffered its worst weekly performance since June, falling by 1.38% in week 46, dollar-franc now looks for support near the key level of 0.8000, having recently formed a triple bottom on the daily timeframe.

Otherwise, markets now eye an all-important FOMC Minutes release tomorrow.

What’s next for USD/CHF?