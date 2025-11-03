Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullion buoyant above $4,000, now looks for support ahead of ADP payrolls

Trading at $4,008 well into the US session, up +0.14% in today’s trading, gold bullion continues to look for support at the key psychological level of $4,000.

With the US government shutdown still ongoing, US data releases remain sparse.

Eyes now turn to the private release of ADP payrolls this Wednesday, which will likely offer some insight into how the Fed will continue its easing cycle.

Join me as I attempt to answer the $4,008 dollar question:

How will gold (XAU/USD) fare in this week’s trading?