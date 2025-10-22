Gold (XAU/USD) tumbles lower, now flirts with key level of $4,000: Is the rally over?

Renewing all-time highs by a whisker on Monday, at around $4,381 per troy ounce, gold has since experienced some significant downside, falling over 5.25% in yesterday’s session.

In today’s session, gold has fallen further, down 2.18% at $4,035.

Now in striking distance of the key psychological level of $4,000, having surpassed it for the first time in history only 10 days prior, what’s next for the yellow metal?